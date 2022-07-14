Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $173.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

