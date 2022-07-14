Cerity Partners LLC Buys 401 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.