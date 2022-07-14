Cerity Partners LLC Buys 405 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

