Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,834,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $49.57 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

