Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,356 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,356 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

