Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,941 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $57.25 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

