Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,757 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after buying an additional 4,906,839 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 534,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.