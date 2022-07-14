Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,826 iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

IDRV opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $57.71.

