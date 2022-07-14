Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,059 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,558,000 after buying an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in IAA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after buying an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,133,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IAA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after buying an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
IAA opened at $33.21 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.56.
Several research firms recently commented on IAA. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
IAA Profile
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
