Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,059 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,558,000 after buying an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in IAA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after buying an additional 192,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,133,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IAA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after buying an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA opened at $33.21 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAA. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

