Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.50.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

