Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVCO stock opened at $221.69 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.37.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

