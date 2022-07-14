Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $221.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.37. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

