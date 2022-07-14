Cerity Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

NYSE TRI opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

