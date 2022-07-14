Cerity Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

