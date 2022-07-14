Cerity Partners LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.82 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.
