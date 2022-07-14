Cerity Partners LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 18.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Humana by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana stock opened at $473.56 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $490.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.67.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.