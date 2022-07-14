Cerity Partners LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $153.34 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.59.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,598 shares of company stock worth $65,527,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

