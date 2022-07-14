Cerity Partners LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

