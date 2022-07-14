Cerity Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 68.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,133,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 191,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.9% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $255,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

