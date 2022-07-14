Cerity Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

