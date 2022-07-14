Cerity Partners LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $137.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

