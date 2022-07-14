Cerity Partners LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

