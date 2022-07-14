Cerity Partners LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

