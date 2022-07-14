Cerity Partners LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,508.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

