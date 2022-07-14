Cerity Partners LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average is $117.21. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

