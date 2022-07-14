Cerity Partners LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 701.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $146.29 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

