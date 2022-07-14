Cerity Partners LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

