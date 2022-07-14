Cerity Partners LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $23,779,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

DT opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.07, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.