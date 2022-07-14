Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $25,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after acquiring an additional 159,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

