Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $945,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

UVXY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

