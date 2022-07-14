Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 676.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

