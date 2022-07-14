Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,250.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,531.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

