Cerity Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

