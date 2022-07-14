Cerity Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

