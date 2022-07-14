Cerity Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

NYSE UNM opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

