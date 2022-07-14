Cerity Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

