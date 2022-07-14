Cerity Partners LLC Invests $316,000 in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $57.71.

