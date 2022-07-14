Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $124.51 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

