Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $144,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,257,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 217,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day moving average is $322.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.