Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

