Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

