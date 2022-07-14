Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

