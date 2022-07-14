Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.
SCHV opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.