Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

