Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.16. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.