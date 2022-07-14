Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,893,600. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.