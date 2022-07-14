Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,071,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 818,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

APAM stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.