Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

NYSE CHGG opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

