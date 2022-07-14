Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

