Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.